MUMBAI, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2026 - Vinpearl Joint Stock Company has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel, and MakeMyTrip, three of India's leading travel and tourism companies. The strategic partnerships are aimed at directly and comprehensively reaching all customer segments, helping position Vietnam as a "preferred destination" in the world's most populous country.The agreements were signed at the Vietnam–India Business Forum, held as part of the State visit of General Secretary and President To Lam to India, in the presence of General Secretary and President To Lam and Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis.The partnerships are expected to open direct access channels to all customer segments, stimulate travel demand and experiential tourism, and ultimately position Vietnam as a "preferred destination" for India's 1.47 billion people.Representing India are three of the country's most influential and trusted travel distribution channels: Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel, and MakeMyTrip. Thomas Cook India has strong expertise in group travel, corporate travel, and large-scale MICE tourism. SOTC Travel is well known for family vacations, group tours, and mid- to high-end leisure travel. Meanwhile, MakeMyTrip, India's leading online travel platform, has a strong advantage in reaching younger travelers, independent tourists, and digitally-driven booking behaviors.Representing Vietnam is Vinpearl, the country's leading hospitality, tourism, and entertainment brand, operating nearly 60 properties nationwide. Its diverse five-star "all-in-one" ecosystem offers accommodation, shopping, dining, entertainment, golf, and MICE services, making it particularly well-suited to the travel preferences of Indian visitors, including large group travel, multi-generational family vacations, and experience-rich holidays.Through these partnerships, the parties aim to maximize each other's strengths, enhance tourism development capabilities, and shape tailored travel products, gradually positioning Vietnam as a "preferred destination" for Indian travelers in the near future.Speaking at the event, Ms. Ngo Thi Huong, CEO of Vinpearl, said: "."Mr. Anubhav Bansal, Vice President of MakeMyTrip and representative of the three Indian partners, added: "."India is currently the world's most populous country, with 1.47 billion people. The country's rapidly expanding middle class is driving a strong surge in demand for international travel.Recognizing the strategic importance of the Indian market, Vinpearl has not only leveraged its scale and integrated "all-in-one" ecosystem but has also continuously developed specialized offerings for Indian travelers, including luxury wedding tourism, MICE travel, multi-generational family holidays, group trips, and couple getaways. In 2025, the number of Indian guests staying within the Vinpearl system surged by a record 402% year-on-year, followed by a further 335% increase during the first four months of this year compared to the same period last year.The signing of MoUs with these three major market access partners marks the next step in Vinpearl's strategy to sustainably grow its visitor base from the 1.47 billion-population Indian market, while also helping position Vietnam as a "preferred destination" for Indian travelers.Hashtag: #Vinpearl

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About Vinpearl

Vinpearl is Vietnam's leading hospitality, tourism, and entertainment brand, currently operating 60 properties across 20 provinces and cities nationwide. Its ecosystem includes a network of five-star hotels and resorts in 35 provinces and cities with more than 17,300 rooms; 15 VinWonders theme parks offering attractions for all age groups; six world-class golf courses; and three international-standard convention centers and theaters under the VinPalace brand. The ecosystem also features two semi-wildlife conservation and care parks, an equestrian academy, and spectacular multi-million-dollar live performance shows in destinations such as Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, attracting millions of visitors each year.



About Thomas Cook India

Founded in 1881, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL) is one of India's leading omnichannel travel and tourism groups, operating across foreign exchange, corporate travel, MICE, leisure travel, and value-added services.



TCIL owns and operates several major B2C and B2B brands, including Thomas Cook, SOTC, TCI, SITA, Sterling Holiday Resorts, Asian Trails, and Desert Adventures. The group has a presence in 28 countries across five continents and is one of the largest travel service networks headquartered in the Asia-Pacific region.



About SOTC Travel

Established in 1949, SOTC Travel is one of India's oldest and most reputable travel and tourism brands. The company is part of Fairfax Financial Holdings through Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL).



Operating through an omnichannel model, SOTC offers a wide range of services across leisure travel, incentive travel, and corporate travel. With more than 75 years of experience, SOTC has served millions of travelers across destinations worldwide and is recognized for its deep understanding of Indian travelers' preferences and behaviors.



About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip is India's leading online travel booking platform, holding a dominant position in flight bookings, hotel reservations, and travel packages. With tens of millions of users and a strong digital ecosystem, MakeMyTrip covers the entire customer journey while maintaining a strong advantage in reaching younger travelers and independent tourists.



Vinpearl