Brand Finance is a brand valuation consultancy headquartered in the United Kingdom. Annually, Brand Finance independently assesses around 57,000 different brands worldwide. The significant reports from Brand Finance, including the Top 500 Global Brands, Top 500 Global Banks, and Global Nation Brand Rankings, are highly regarded by industry experts. Brand Finance's brand valuation results are officially published and utilized on major global media channels such as BBC, CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, The Economist, and The Wall Street Journal.

Vinhomes is the No.1 real estate development and management company in Vietnam, recognized for its superior scale, execution speed and service quality, leading the market to sustainable growth, with the vision of becoming a world-class enterprise. The brand's mission is to pioneer an ideal living experience in Vietnam's urban locations, featuring professionally planned residential complexes in harmony with nature, integrated facilities and a green environment, together forming a new lifestyle for the Vietnamese people. Vinhomes is committed to fostering vibrant and caring communities, creating a modern, lively, and welcoming environment for its residents to enjoy a liveable lifestyle.

