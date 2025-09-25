VinFast and MUFG Bank have partnered under a USD 100 million green loan facility.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025The USD 100 million credit facility is structured as a green loan. Under this arrangement, the loan proceeds will be used to support VinFast's development and expansion as a pure-electric vehicle company.VinFast aims to strategically deploy the new capital on key projects to expand the company's business and presence in Asia, promote revenue growth and optimize costs to achieve long-term success.commented:stated:This first-time collaboration underscores MUFG's confidence in VinFast's groundbreaking vision, growth potential, and inspiring development story, whilst promising to unlock future development opportunities. Together, the parties aim to explore the potential of the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry while creating positive values for the community.The facility agreement between VinFast and MUFG Bank comes at a time when MUFG is playing a prominent role in promoting Vietnam's sustainable development. As Chairman of the Banking Working Group (2023-2025), MUFG has coordinated with Vietnamese ministries to organize specialized discussions on green finance, carbon credit mechanisms, startup support, and ESG initiatives, affirming its position as a crucial green finance bridge.Eight years since its establishment, VinFast has emerged as one of the few pure-electric vehicle companies globally with a diverse product portfolio and a successfully listing on NASDAQ. In 2024, the Company secured the number one position in the domestic automotive market, established presence in key markets such as North America and Europe, and is steadily expanding into promising markets such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, leveraging the strength of Vingroup's comprehensive green ecosystem built around VinFast vehicles.Hashtag: #VinFast

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/.





About MUFG Bank

MUFG Bank, Ltd. is Japan's premier bank, with a global network spanning around 40 countries. Outside of Japan, the bank offers an extensive scope of commercial and investment banking products and services to businesses, governments and individuals worldwide. MUFG Bank's parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english/.





