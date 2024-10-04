The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon is the leading mass participation run and only World Athletics Gold Label race in South East Asia. Since 2002, the race has given runners unparalleled running experiences, threading through the heart of the city’s iconic landmarks, such as Marina Bay Sands and Gardens by the Bay, and against one of the world’s most iconic city skylines. SCSM comprises of five categories; Marathon 42.195 km, Half Marathon 21.1 km, 10 km, 5 km, and Kids Dash. The race has been a catalyst to growing the local and regional running community, bringing together approximately 50,000 professional, amateur, avid and leisure runners yearly. For more information, visit www.singaporemarathon.com.

