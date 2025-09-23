"Financial honesty isn't just about personal integrity – it's a window into how cultural values and economic realities shape entire markets," said Amir Nada, CEO of ROSHI. "Our research reveals that Vietnam's trust-based culture creates conditions where transparency strengthens rather than threatens individual prospects, while other markets face pressures that make financial honesty a luxury many cannot afford."
Key findings from the study include:
- Vietnam leads the region with 66% financial honesty, followed by Thailand at 64%
- Young adults aged 21-34 show highest misreporting rates across all markets due to social media pressure and career vulnerability
- Digital transformation amplifies financial deception through curated social media personas and easier credit access
- Singapore's 41% misreporting rate reflects competitive pressures despite high incomes, where financial positioning becomes critical for premium resources
- Economic stress drives overconfidence bias in Philippines (60%) and Indonesia (58%), creating cycles where poor decisions occur when mistakes are most costly
About ROSHI
ROSHI is a Singapore-based fintech transforming digital lending across Southeast Asia. Since launching its proprietary automated platform in March 2022, instantly provides personalised loan options to borrowers by leveraging AI algorithms and machine learning. Currently facilitating home and personal loans through partnerships with various lenders, ROSHI has assisted hundreds of consumers in obtaining loan approvals while providing valuable market insights.
