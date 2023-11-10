*Fares from just RMB600 until double day 11/11





SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 10 November 2023 - Vietjet, Vietnam's largest private airline, will launch the direct route linking Shanghai and Vietnam's economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City from December 1, 2023. The new service will facilitate the travel demand and create more business opportunities for both cities and between the two countries.

The daily-return service will serve passengers with a flight time of just over 4 hours. Flights from Shanghai depart at 23:00 local time and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 02:45 the next day local time. From Ho Chi Minh City, flights take off at at 16:25 local time and land in Shanghai at 21:30 local time.





(), from now until November 11, 2023 at e).



In celebration of new route and the Double 11 shopping carnival in China, Vietjet offers a special promotion with millions of tickets as low as RMB600/one-way inclusive of tax and surcharge), from now until November 11, 2023 at www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app. This promotion is applicable to the newly-announced Shanghai – Ho Chi Minh City route and other Vietjet's international and Vietnam domestic routes, with flexible flight time from December 1, 2023 to October 31, 2024 (xcept for peak periods and public holidays).

l) to use in next trip for passengers booking international round-trip flights. Passengers upon registering an account successfully at

Double promotion, Vietjet offers a RMB60 (VND200,000) e-Voucher (imited quantity and time available) to use in next trip for passengers booking international round-trip flights. Passengers upon registering an account successfully at https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/ can receive free voucher by entering booking code.





Ho Chi Minh City is the largest city in Vietnam and serves as the economic and cultural hub of the country. The city is characterized by its bustling streets, colonial architecture, and a vibrant street food scene that will tantalize your taste buds. In addition to its historical and cultural attractions, Ho Chi Minh City is also renowned for its vibrant nightlife and culinary delights. Indulge in delicious Vietnamese cuisine, from Pho (noodle soup) and Banh Mi (Vietnamese sandwich) to fresh seafood and delectable street food.







Chinese travellers can easily apply for E-visa to Vietnam and enjoy the stay up to 90 days with multiple entries.





Vietjet warmly welcomes passengers on its happy flights. With Vietjet's modern and eco-friendly fleet, professional and dedicated flight crews, passengers can enjoy delicious, hot and fresh in-flight meals from around the world. Additionally, Vietjet provides complimentary Sky Care insurance and the opportunity to accumulate points for attractive rewards through the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty program.







Book your tickets today to enjoy the most attractive promotions from Vietjet!



Hashtag: #Vietjet

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vietjet

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.



Further information at www.vietjetair.com



Vietjet