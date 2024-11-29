University College Dublin Global Lounge: ‘Empower, Connect & Create’

Dr Susie Khoo said, "Kaplan is honoured to deepen our valued partnership with University College Dublin. With over 30 years of educational excellence in Singapore and a substantial network of over 15,000 alumni, the opening of the UCD Global Lounge reflects our shared commitment to providing quality education and fostering a collaborative learning environment. As we look to the future, we are excited to explore new opportunities that align with the evolving demands of the workforce."



Professor Anthony Brabazon added, "UCD stands as a beacon of academic distinction. A triple-crown accredited [2] university that is ranked 126th in the QS World University Rankings 2025 [3], UCD is firmly committed to being a university of global influence, impact, and excitement, making a clear positive difference to the lives of our students. With a proud history of over 30 years of high-quality educational provision in Singapore, UCD is currently undertaking a significant investment to support the continued and future development of our programmes and student experience. The opening of the Global Lounge is an important milestone on this journey. I would like to warmly thank our colleagues in Kaplan and all UCD staff in Singapore for their work in bringing the UCD Global Lounge to life."



In response, H.E. Sarah McGrath commented, "I am proud to be here at the opening of this Global Lounge which is a physical manifestation of the ongoing partnership between UCD and Kaplan. The people-to-people links between Ireland and Singapore predate the existence of both modern states, and quality education has been and remains crucial to the success of both of our countries. This new hub is a welcome symbol of that important and continuing commitment to collaboration between our academic institutions."



The University College Dublin Global Lounge is a dedicated hub offering a bespoke space for UCD students, faculty, alumni, and the wider UCD community to build connections. With a student social media zone, student device charging points, and an acoustic phone pod, the hub is a vibrant, centralised space designed to support students' academic, social, and personal development. Staffed by a UCD team, the lounge is a welcoming place for UCD students, providing access to study areas and academic support whilst also offering spaces for group work and collaboration. Beyond academics, the Lounge fosters community hosting social events, clubs, and networking opportunities, helping students build connections and feel engaged. Overall, the University College Dublin Global Lounge serves as a dynamic inclusive environment that enhances the student experience and exemplifies the UCD College of Business mission to empower, connect, and create.



To find out more about programmes offered by University College Dublin through Kaplan, visit:

To find out more about programmes offered by University College Dublin through Kaplan, visit: https://ucd.kaplan.com.sg/



[2] UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School Accreditation - AMBA (UK), EQUIS (Europe) and AACSB (US)

[3] https://www.topuniversities.com/world-university-rankings [1] Kaplan City Campus @ Wilkie Edge is located at 8 Wilkie Road, Level 2, Wilkie Edge, Singapore 228095 Speaking at the event,said, "Kaplan is honoured to deepen our valued partnership with University College Dublin. With over 30 years of educational excellence in Singapore and a substantial network of over 15,000 alumni, the opening of the UCD Global Lounge reflects our shared commitment to providing quality education and fostering a collaborative learning environment. As we look to the future, we are excited to explore new opportunities that align with the evolving demands of the workforce."added, "UCD stands as a beacon of academic distinction. A triple-crown accredited [2] university that is ranked 126in the QS World University Rankings 2025 [3], UCD is firmly committed to being a university of global influence, impact, and excitement, making a clear positive difference to the lives of our students. With a proud history of over 30 years of high-quality educational provision in Singapore, UCD is currently undertaking a significant investment to support the continued and future development of our programmes and student experience. The opening of the Global Lounge is an important milestone on this journey. I would like to warmly thank our colleagues in Kaplan and all UCD staff in Singapore for their work in bringing the UCD Global Lounge to life."In response,commented, "I am proud to be here at the opening of this Global Lounge which is a physical manifestation of the ongoing partnership between UCD and Kaplan. The people-to-people links between Ireland and Singapore predate the existence of both modern states, and quality education has been and remains crucial to the success of both of our countries. This new hub is a welcome symbol of that important and continuing commitment to collaboration between our academic institutions."The University College Dublin Global Lounge is a dedicated hub offering a bespoke space for UCD students, faculty, alumni, and the wider UCD community to build connections. With a student social media zone, student device charging points, and an acoustic phone pod, the hub is a vibrant, centralised space designed to support students' academic, social, and personal development. Staffed by a UCD team, the lounge is a welcoming place for UCD students, providing access to study areas and academic support whilst also offering spaces for group work and collaboration. Beyond academics, the Lounge fosters community hosting social events, clubs, and networking opportunities, helping students build connections and feel engaged. Overall, the University College Dublin Global Lounge serves as a dynamic inclusive environment that enhances the student experience and exemplifies the UCD College of Business mission to empower, connect, and create.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - University College Dublin (UCD) and Kaplan (Singapore) have officially launched the new University College Dublin Global Lounge at Kaplan City Campus @ Wilkie Edge [1]. This launch represents another significant milestone in the longstanding strategic partnership between UCD and Kaplan.The Global Lounge is designed to inspire students by providing a dedicated space for collaboration among students and academics, fostering opportunities to explore and innovate. It also reflects a shared commitment to delivering industry-relevant programmes that empower learners to advance their careers and achieve their aspirations.The new University College Dublin Global Lounge was officially opened by the Ambassador of Ireland to Singapore, Her Excellency (H.E.) Sarah McGrath, Dean of UCD College of Business, Professor Anthony Brabazon, and President of Kaplan Higher Education Academy, Dr Susie Khoo. The event was attended by senior management members of Kaplan and UCD, industry partners, as well as UCD students and alumni.Hashtag: #KaplanSingapore #KaplanTheChoice #UniversityCollegeDublin #UCDatKaplan

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Kaplan (Singapore)

Kaplan (Singapore) is part of Kaplan Inc., one of the world's most diverse education providers. To date, Kaplan (Singapore) has students from over 55 countries and regions, and has served more than 100,000 graduates. With over 450 academic and professional certification programme options for higher learning and skills development, Kaplan (Singapore) provides opportunities for individuals to pursue lifelong learning. Find out more at www.kaplan.com.sg.



About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries continue Stanley's mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at www.kaplan.com.



About University College Dublin

Flourishing for over 160 years. UCD is a research-intensive global university with purpose, drive and ambition. As Ireland's largest University UCD is also its most globally engaged university with over 38,000 students drawn from 152 countries, including over 5,000 students based at locations outside of Ireland. UCD is globally recognised for its excellence in teaching and learning – 4 subjects are ranked in the top 50 in the world in the latest edition of the most-consulted university rankings ( QS World University Ranking by Subject 2024). UCD's world extends beyond its campus, city and borders. UCD students and worldwide network of 304,426 alumni benefit from a UCD education that enables them to thrive and contribute in an increasingly global community.



Kaplan (Singapore)