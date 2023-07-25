ROME - UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday highlighted the need to address global hunger, promote cooperation between businesses and governments, and mitigate the damaging impact of continuing climate change on food production.

Addressing the UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment in Rome, Guterres said that in a world of plenty, "it is outrageous that people continue to suffer and die from hunger."

"Global food systems are broken - and billions of people are paying the price," he noted.

According to UN estimates, over 780 million people experience hunger, almost one-third of all food produced globally is lost or wasted and nearly three billion people cannot afford healthy diets.

In his address, the UN chief cited three key areas for action, starting with a "massive" investment in sustainable food systems.

"Starving food systems of investment means, quite literally, starving people," he said, calling on governments to respond to the UN's call for an SDG Stimulus, amounting to at least $500 billion annually to support long-term financing for all countries in need.

Second, Guterres called on governments and businesses to collaborate and "put people over profit" in building food systems.

This involves exploring new ways to increase the availability of fresh, healthy food for all individuals, keeping food markets open, and removing trade barriers and export restrictions, he said.

With food systems playing a key role in reducing carbon emissions and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the Secretary-General called for food systems that reduce the carbon footprint of food processing, packaging, and transportation.

Also speaking at the opening, Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), highlighted the importance of assessing progress in agrifood systems transformation towards reaching the 17 SDGs, agreed by all the world's nations in 2015.

He noted the progress in identifying solutions agrifood systems can provide for better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, including more sustainable farming, efficient water management, responsible packaging, reforestation and reduced food waste.

From 24 to 26 July, the UN Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment will convene over 2,000 participants from over 160 countries to review progress on the commitments made at the first Food Systems Summit in 2021, and identify successes, as well as continuing bottlenecks while refocusing priorities.