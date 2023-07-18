With an ageing population and increased need for medical professionals, the tendency is to create medical technology to relieve the strain on human resources. The parties will collaborate to promote medical technology and healthcare products, seek potential investors for medical technology and products, jointly organise and participate in various forum activities, provide consulting services for start-up companies, and so on, according to the framework established by the memorandum.
"I am very pleased to sign a memorandum of cooperation with IEICI," said Ronnie LI, Director at UMP Healthcare Innov Centre. "UMP Healthcare Group has continuously invested in medical equipment as well as cutting-edge scientific research and products. UMP Healthcare Innov Centre, Hong Kong's first permanent exhibition platform for MedTech, actively seeks suitable instruments to apply to the Group's services. We are extremely honoured to be able to partner with IEICI and HKMHDIA to jointly promote public and industry peers' awareness of Israel's high-tech goods and innovations, as well as to foster professionalism between Hong Kong and Israel."
Over the past few decades, Israel has established itself as one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. With ranking first in the world for R&D expenditure as a share of GDP, the highest number of startups per capita, and advanced technological capabilities across a vast range of sectors. Healthcare is currently the largest sector in the Israeli startup ecosystem, representing about 20% of all technology companies, with over 1,600 active startup companies developing cutting-edge technologies to address a wide range of health challenges. These include digital health solutions, medical devices, drug development, and more. "We are very excited to sign the MOU," stated Mrs. Nili SHALEV, Chief Executive Officer of IEICI. "I believe this collaboration can help to strengthen ties between Hong Kong and Israel, and allow healthcare enterprises and startups of both places to work together more closely, by cooperating on research and development initiatives, combining resources and skills, generating innovative goods and technologies, and offering the most recent investment prospects to the industry and adjacent areas."
Dr. Lydia LEUNG, Chairlady of HKMHDIA, commented, "HKMHDIA's annual theme this year is to establish Hong Kong as International MedTecHub. The signing of the memorandum with Israel today is an important milestone, which is of special significance to us. Not only will we strive to promote knowledge exchange among medical professionals in Israel, Hong Kong and Mainland China, we expect that the technology and products of both parties can be promoted to the Greater Bay Area, Mainland China and the international market to achieve a win-win situation."
Hashtag: #UMPHealthcareInnovCentre
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited
Founded in 1990, UMP Healthcare is a medical group listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code 722.HK) and is one of the leading comprehensive healthcare service platforms in the Hong Kong market. We have been committed "To provide comprehensive, diversified and coordinated care for everyone" by creating a network of high-quality and effective medical services for patients, payers, providers and partners.
Along with providing healthcare services that address a wide range of individual needs, UMP Healthcare closely works with more than 2,000 local and international businesses and insurance organisations to establish and administer corporate healthcare benefit programs for members. The medical service network spans over 1,000 self-owned and affiliated institutions across Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China, offering services such as family medicine, specialist consultation, dental care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, preventive medicine and health examination, physical therapy, day surgery, and endoscopy, among others.
www.ump.com.hk
UMP