JEDDAH — The United States and Ukraine took significant steps toward restoring lasting peace for Ukraine during discussions held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, under the gracious hospitality of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



Representatives from both nations praised the resilience of the Ukrainian people in defending their country and agreed that now is the time to initiate a process toward a sustainable peace agreement.



The Ukrainian delegation expressed deep gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. Congress, and the American people for enabling meaningful progress toward peace.



Ukraine signaled its readiness to accept a U.S.-proposed interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended through mutual agreement and is contingent upon acceptance and simultaneous implementation by Russia.



The United States will emphasize to Russia that reciprocal action is key to achieving a peaceful resolution.



Additionally, the United States announced an immediate resumption of intelligence-sharing and security assistance for Ukraine.



The delegations also addressed the necessity of humanitarian relief efforts within the peace process, particularly during the proposed ceasefire.



Discussions covered the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.



Both sides agreed to appoint negotiating teams to initiate formal peace talks aimed at securing Ukraine’s long-term security.



The United States reaffirmed its commitment to engaging with Russian representatives on these matters, while Ukraine stressed the need for European partners to participate in the peace process.



Furthermore, leaders from both countries agreed to finalize a comprehensive agreement focused on developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).