The Press Conference for the Event Was Held This Afternoon at the Galaxy International Convention Center. The Main Event and Co-Main Event Athletes Attended and Spoke to Media.

A press conference for UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO was held on November 21 afternoon at the Galaxy International Convention Center banquet hall. The main and co-main event athletes Petr Yan (second from the left), Deiveson Figueiredo (second from the right), Yan Xiaonan (first from the left) and Tabatha Ricci (first from the right) were in attendance to speak to media.

Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group mentioned that Galaxy Macau has actively supported, participated in, and organized various world’s top sports events and activities in line with the Macao SAR Government’s development strategy.

China's fan favorite Song Kenan meets "The King of Kung Fu" Muslim Salikhov in an exciting welterweight bout

"The Joker" Wang Cong looks to replicate her debut highlight-reel KO against Gabriella Fernandes at women's flyweight

A thrilling light heavyweight contenders bout sees No. 8 ranked Volkan Oezdemir face off against No. 10 ranked Carlos Ulberg

ROAD TO UFC Season 1 signee Zhang Mingyang and UFC newcomer Ozzy Diaz clash at light heavyweight to open the main card with fireworks

Renowned Hong Kong, China renowned producer, director and actor Donnie Yen will be in attendance to support UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO on November 23.

Date:



23 November, 2024



Time:



4:00pm (Prelim)

7:00pm (Main card)

Venue:



Galaxy Arena

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - Galaxy Macau™ is proud to host the return of UFC®, the world's premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, to Macau.will be held at Macau's largest indoor arena, Galaxy Arena, and will take place on November 23. This event celebrates UFC's return to Macau after ten years and to Greater China for the first time in four years.The sold-out event will feature a night of thrilling fights from some of the best MMA athletes in the world and many of China's most well-known fighters such as UFC #2-ranked strawweight Yan Xiaonan who is in the Co-Main Event. In attendance to supportwill be Hong Kong, China renowned producer, director and actor Donnie Yen, the first Chinese star to bring the sport of MMA to the big screen.A press conference forwas held on November 21 afternoon at the Galaxy International Convention Center banquet hall. In attendance were the Main and Co-Main Event fighters: UFC No. 3 ranked bantamweight Petr Yan, former UFC bantamweight champion, and No. 5 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo, former UFC flyweight champion; and, Yan Xiaonan, former UFC women's strawweight title challenger, and No. 10 ranked Tabatha Ricci.In his remarks, Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said, "Under the theme of 'Tourism + Sports', and in line with the Macao SAR Government's development strategy,will enhance Macau's reputation as a "City of Sports" and further boost Macau's sporting development. By showcasing Macau's unique geographical location, rich tourism resources, and commitment to hosting world-class international sports, events such as these continuously promote the integrated development of sports and tourism in Macau, attracting sports enthusiasts from all over the world."Mr. Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President, Head of Asia, stated in the press conference, "We are thrilled to return to Greater China this Saturday, November 23with an incredible event headlined by two of the world's best bantamweights, both former Champions:; and featuring China's first female athlete in the UFC and #2 strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan, facing surging phenom Tabatha Ricci in the co-main event. This is our seventh event in Greater China, and fourth in Macau, a city that has become a hub for top international sporting events. I'd like to extend a special thanks to our host, Galaxy Macau, Asia's premier, all-inclusive resort destination for making this a reality. Galaxy has been a fantastic partner, going above and beyond to ensure our fans experience the moments they've all been waiting for."Other bouts on the main card include:will take place on November 23 in local prime time with the main card starting at 7 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) and the prelims beginning at 4 p.m. CST.For more information, please follow the Galaxy Macau WeChat Official Account and visit Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

