UA Finance Fully Supports the 2026 Global Football Event

Chrissie Chau Unleashes Her "Superpower" to Help You Get Instant LoansHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2026 - The world's biggest football extravaganza, held once every four years, is reaching a fever pitch. As the largest money lender in Hong Kong, UA Finance (UA) proudly announces its unwavering support for this year's tournament. Partnering once again with iconic brand ambassador Chrissie Chau ("Super Chrissie"), UA is excited to launch the "GRAB A GOLD FOOTBALL EVERYDAY" campaign from June 12 to July 20.
With most matches taking place late at night, UA is committed to being a reliable resource for football fans and the community by offering 24/7 cash services. To celebrate the football excitement with everyone in Hong Kong, UA is rolling out an extraordinary "Daily 999.9 Gold Ball" mega reward. UA will also debut Hong Kong's first-ever "UA 'Chrissie Super Shot' 3D Mobile Truck" to travel throughout the city, driving local enthusiasm to its absolute peak.
Daily Grab at 12:00PM; Grand Finale Features Ultimate "Heavy-Cup" Gold Ball
During this 39-day event, UA will be giving away a "999.9 Gold Ball" (valued at ~HKD 5,700) every day at 12:00PM, totaling 38 footballs. For the highly anticipated Final Match Day on July 20, UA is escalating the excitement with the ultimate "Heavy-Cup" Gold Ball, crafted from 999.9 pure gold and valued at ~HKD 53,500.
Every day, the first new or existing customer who successfully applies for a loan of HKD 50,000 or above and meets the eligibility criteria will take this collectible prize home. Additionally, customers can also receive a cash reward of up to HKD 18,000.
Hong Kong's First 3D Mobile Truck: Football Themed Games with "3D Chrissie"
UA proudly introduces Hong Kong's first-ever "UA 'Chrissie Super Shot' 3D Mobile Truck", which will embark on a 30-day journey across Hong Kong, Kowloon, and the New Territories from June 20 to July 19. The innovative truck will showcase ultra-realistic 3D visual videos featuring Chrissie, who will appear in lifelike 3D to energize the football festivities. The truck's screens will also provide fans with daily match reminders and top scorers standings, ensuring that everyone stays connected to the excitement of the tournament.
Every Saturday and Sunday, the mobile truck will transform into a gift truck, inviting the public to participate in engaging football-themed games. Participants stand a chance to win a limited-edition "GOAL For Success 2" player card (blind pack, 10 styles in total) or a specially designed "UA Tournament Guide". The truck will distribute gold ball paper fans and other delightful gifts to help everyone beat the summer heat.
Through a comprehensive marketing campaign spanning TV commercial, online platforms, major newspapers and the city-wide 3D mobile truck, UA will cheer alongside the people of Hong Kong. With exciting gold rewards and robust financial support, UA is here UA is here to lend a helping hand and ensure everyone enjoys this once-in-four-years football extravaganza.
Hashtag: #UAFinance #Worldcup
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UA Finance