Tycoon Group is a reputable omnichannel brand marketing and management service integrator of health and well-being related products in Hong Kong. The Group specialises in providing one-stop services for PCM, health supplements, skincare, personal care and other healthcare products, including omnichannel brand agent, marketing, management, distribution and sales. The Group has established a strong online and offline sales network in Hong Kong, Macau, the PRC and Southeast Asia by cultivating the industry for many years with the mission of bringing health and vitality to consumers in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Asia-Pacific. The Group has provided over 200 local and foreign brands. With a vision of establishing its own brands, the Group developed its own-brand products including "Boost & Guard Pro", " Craft by Wakan", and " Kinmen Qiangxiao". Tycoon has established sound relationships with chain retailer customers, with the top two chain retailer customers operating over 470 stores in Hong Kong. The Group is also one of the major distributors for PCM in Hong Kong. For more details, please visit the Group's official website: https://www.tycoongroup.com.hk/

