WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's decision to slap a 10% tariff on most goods imported to the United States, as well as higher duties on dozens of countries from rivals to allies, has intensified a global trade war that threatens to stoke inflation and stall growth.

The sweeping duties announced against the serene backdrop of the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday immediately unleashed turbulence across world markets and drew condemnation from other leaders now faced with the end of decades of trade liberalization that have shaped the global order.

As Asia awoke to the news on Thursday, Japan's Nikkei hit an eight-month low while U.S. and European stock futures dropped sharply following weeks of volatile trading. U.S. stocks have erased nearly $5 trillion of value since mid-February.

China, the world's second-largest economy, faced with a fresh 34% tariff on top of the 20% Trump previously imposed, urged the United States to immediately cancel its latest levies and vowed countermeasures.

U.S. Treasury chief Scott Bessent urged other nations not to retaliate, moves that could lead to dramatically higher prices for consumers on everything from bicycles to wine. "If you retaliate, that’s how we get escalation," Bessent told CNN.

Close U.S. allies were not spared Trump's ire, including the European Union, which faces a 20% tariff, and Japan, which is targeted for a 24% rate. Tokyo said it was leaving all options to respond to the "extremely regrettable" duties.

The base 10% tariffs go into effect on April 5 and the higher reciprocal rates on April 9.

The effective U.S. import tax rate has shot to 22% under Trump from just 2.5% in 2024, according to the head of U.S. research at Fitch Ratings.

"That rate was last seen around 1910," Olu Sonola said in a statement. "This is a game-changer, not only for the U.S. economy but for the global economy. Many countries will likely end up in a recession. You can throw most forecasts out the door if this tariff rate stays on for an extended period of time."

The "reciprocal" tariffs, Trump said, were a response to duties and other non-tariff barriers put on U.S. goods. He argued that the new levies will boost manufacturing jobs at home.

"For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike," Trump said.

Outside economists have warned that tariffs could slow the global economy, raise the risk of recession, and increase living costs for the average U.S. family by thousands of dollars.

Canada and Mexico, the two largest U.S. trading partners, already face 25% tariffs on many goods and will not face additional levies from Wednesday's announcement.

Even some fellow Republicans have expressed concern about Trump's aggressive trade policy.

Within hours of Wednesday's announcement, the Senate voted 51-48 to approve legislation that would terminate Trump's Canadian tariffs, with a handful of Republicans breaking with the president. Passage in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, however, was seen as unlikely.

Trump's top economist, Stephen Miran, told Fox Business on Wednesday the tariffs would work out well for the U.S. in the long run, even if they cause some initial disruption.

"Are there going to be short-term bumps as a result? Absolutely," Miran, the chairman of Trump's Council of Economic Advisors, told the network's "Kudlow" program.

ENDING 'DE MINIMIS'

The reciprocal tariffs do not apply to certain goods, including copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, gold, energy and "certain minerals that are not available in the United States," according to a White House fact sheet.

Following his remarks, Trump also signed an order to close a trade loophole used to ship low-value packages - those valued at $800 or less - duty-free from China, known as "de minimis." The order covers goods from China and Hong Kong and will take effect on May 2, according to the White House, which said the move was intended to curb the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

Chinese chemical makers are the top suppliers of raw materials purchased by Mexico's cartels to produce the deadly drug, U.S. anti-narcotics officials say. A Reuters investigation last year showed how traffickers often route these chemicals through the United States by exploiting the de minimis rule. China has repeatedly denied culpability.

Trump is also planning other tariffs targeting semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and potentially critical minerals, the official said.

Trump's barrage of penalties has rattled financial markets and businesses that have relied on trading arrangements that have been in place since the middle of last century.

Earlier in the day, the administration said a separate set of tariffs on auto imports that Trump announced last week will take effect starting on Thursday.

Trump previously imposed 25% duties on steel and aluminum and extended them to nearly $150 billion worth of downstream products.

Tariff concerns have already slowed manufacturing activity across the globe, while also spurring sales of autos and other imported products as consumers rush to make purchases before prices rise.

European leaders reacted with dismay, saying a trade war would hurt consumers and benefit neither side.

"We will do everything we can to work towards an agreement with the United States, with the goal of avoiding a trade war that would inevitably weaken the West in favor of other global players," Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, said.

U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he would introduce legislation to end the tariffs. Such a bill has little chance of passing the Republican-controlled Congress, however.

"Trump just hit Americans with the largest regressive tax hike in modern history - massive tariffs on all imports. His reckless policies are not only crashing markets, they will disproportionately hurt working families," Meeks said.

(Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh and Steve Holland; Writing by Andy Sullivan, Joseph Ax and John Geddie; Editing by Alistair Bell, Diane Craft and Lincoln Feast.)