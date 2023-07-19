Major export markets for Hong Kong's electronics exports include mainland China, the EU, the ASEAN, and the US, according to Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Mainland China is also the major source of Hong Kong's electronic products trade.
The company originally focused on software development, and has successfully supplied electronic products to customers in the US for many years. With high-quality products sourced from mainland China, the trader has received various recognitions and is greatly welcomed by the US market. Its diverse buyer portfolio includes numerous distributors that operate on a large scale, making it a well-respected player in the market.
However, the company's growth has been limited by its tied-up cash flow in its accounts receivables. Adequate working capital became an urgent need for the fast-growing exporter, which has been financed mainly through internal resources.
With tailor-made trade finance solutions, composed of an export factoring facility of USD 700,000, trade credit insurance, and account receivable management provided by Tradewind, the company obtained the necessary working capital to support its continued success, including taking on more orders with payment terms of 90 days open account, growing its business, and increasing its revenue effectively.
"The scalable factoring facility is suitable for the company to achieve its goals and reach its full potential. It is expected that they will add more qualified buyers to the portfolio after the trial of our services. We look forward to a successful and sustainable partnership in the future," said Dickson Au, Regional CEO – Far East, at Tradewind Hong Kong.
Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.
