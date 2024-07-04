HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 July 2024 - The Entrepreneurs Summer Cooperation Conference 2024 and the TOJOY Entrepreneur Incubator 3.0 Strategic Launch were held in Beijing, China. The conference highlighted five key investment sectors, which attracted more than 30 unicorn and potential unicorn projects that were showcased and opened up collaboration opportunities. On the other hand, as TOJOY approaches its 33rd anniversary, the company officially launched its Entrepreneur Incubator 3.0 strategy.
The conference was jointly organized by the China Business Federation and TOJOY Shared Group. Attendees included former Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, President of the China Association of Listed Companies Song Zhiping, Executive Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Business Federation Wang Min, President of the Beijing Yaoyang Charity Foundation Jiang Dan, and GE Jun, Co-Chair of the Board of TOJOY Shared Group, Chairman of Board and CEO of TOJOY Enterprise Services, along with over a thousand entrepreneurs.
The conference focused on five key investment sectors in the new economy
Over 30 unicorn and potential unicorn projects from these high-growth sectors were featured, gathering to share collaboration and development opportunities. This showcased the emergence of a new batch of innovative enterprises poised to drive China's economic transformation.
In the opening remarks, Wang Min, Executive Chairman and Secretary-General of the China Business Federation, stated that "Cooperation is the source of development and the foundation for win-win outcomes. Many traditional entrepreneurs have found transformation paths through platforms, while many new economy innovative enterprises have achieved accelerated growth through platform empowerment, creating new value for society."
In his remarks, GE Jun Co-Chair of the Board of TOJOY Shared Group, Chairman of Board and CEO of TOJOY Enterprise Services, stated that "China's economy is currently at a critical stage of transformation and upgrading, with technological innovation leading economic development. However, in his view, the primary productive force for realizing economic transformation is not just technology itself, but the entrepreneurial spirit that supports technological creation."
When discussing how to address the issue of a decline in the number of new unicorn enterprises, GE Jun believes that the ability to leverage effective resources to drive the development of innovative enterprises is the key. He stated that the TOJOY Entrepreneur Incubator 3.0 strategy will provide stronger support for innovative enterprises on their path to becoming unicorns.
Entrepreneur Incubator 3.0 Strategy: Building a Collaborative Incubation Ecosystem
"Entrepreneur Incubator 3.0" is an entrepreneur incubating ecosystem developed based on TOJOY’s accumulated experience over the years. To explain with an equation, Entrepreneur Incubator 3.0 = CEO × (Advanced Model + Advanced Mechanism + Platform Empowering + Partnership). By integrating the five dimensions of the equation, TOJOY provides comprehensive acceleration services to enterprises and incubates business leaders and leading enterprises for the new era.
Currently, the TOJOY Boss Cloud has registered users exceeding 4.5 million. It holds thousands of offline events and tens of thousands of online events annually. Leveraging its powerful entrepreneur resource sharing platform and self-operating management mechanism that brings happiness to its entrepreneurs, TOJOY has successfully incubated hundreds of unicorn and near-unicorn enterprises. It has constructed a more open, intelligent and efficient entrepreneurial incubation ecosystem, expanding its incubation services to cover the full life cycle of an entrepreneur's personal growth.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TOJOY Shared Holding Group
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.