Together Diamonds is Singapore's first keepsake diamond atelier dedicated to celebrating life's milestones—not just memorials. Using advanced High-Pressure High-Temperature (HPHT) technology, the brand transforms hair, fur, and ashes from loved ones into authentic, IGI-certified diamonds of the highest quality (DEF color, VS clarity, excellent cut). Founded by Andrew Lim, the entrepreneur behind keepsake jewelry brand Apart.sg, Together Diamonds is a true market disrupter that redefines the emotional meaning of lab-grown diamonds. More than a symbol of luxury, each diamond is a deeply personal treasure—whether honoring family bonds, celebrating anniversaries, or paying tribute to cherished memories. With a flagship store at Excelsior Shopping Centre, Together Diamonds combines transparency, craftsmanship, and accessibility, offering customers affordable luxury with quick lead times and a fully documented process. The brand empowers individuals to carry their most meaningful connections with them, turning life's most important moments into everlasting brilliance. Address: 5 Coleman Street B1-16B Excelsior Shopping Centre, Singapore 179805 Operating Hours: By appointment only, via +65 8955 2713 Website: https://togetherdiamonds.co/

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.