TiE Global Summit (TGS) is the annual flagship conference of TiE that brings together global leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and policy makers to engage in a curated, accelerated journey format with a goal to empower entrepreneurs. It is globally recognised as one of the largest Entrepreneurship forums with the captive Charter Member base at its core, along with the local and global leaders consisting of seasoned founders, institutional leaders from investors and across its 57 corporate chapters globally at the core of the forum.

Founded in 1992, TiE is the largest global entrepreneur & investor community. It is set up as a nonprofit organization devoted to fostering entrepreneurs at all stages, from incubation, throughout the entrepreneurial lifecycle. TiE has over 15,000 members across 57 Chapters globally with a focus on their respective local ecosystem. TiE creates the impact through the give back ethos of its global Charter Member base. These include leaders who themselves are accomplished founders, venture capital & private equity leaders, corporate leaders, policy makers and academia.

