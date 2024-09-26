The event will place at Galaxy Arena on November 23, with presale tickets available from October 9. The main event is a pivotal clash between top bantamweight contenders No.3 ranked Petr Yan versus No.5 ranked Deiveson Figueiredo.

In the main event, former UFC bantamweight champion and No.3 ranked contender Petr Yan will face former UFC flyweight champion and No.5 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo. In the co-main event, former UFC women's strawweight title challenger and No.2 ranked Yan Xiaonan reignites her championship quest by taking on surging phenom and No.9 ranked Tabatha Ricci.

Light heavyweight: #6 Volkan Oezdemir vs. #10 Carlos Ulberg

Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Muslim Salikhov

Light heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang vs. Ozzy Diaz

Flyweight: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs. Carlos Hernandez

Flyweight: Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Jose Ochoa

Women's flyweight: Wang Cong vs. Gabriella Fernandes

ROAD TO UFC Season 3 Finals: Four bouts to determine four UFC contract winners

Tickets for UFC's long-awaited return to Greater China are expected to be highly-sought after. UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO ticket prices range from MOP / HKD 380 to 2,380 and limited VIP experience packages from MOP / HKD 6,880 to 16,880.

Date:

23 November, 2024

Time:

4:00pm (Prelim)

7:00pm (Main card)

Venue:

Galaxy Arena

Ticket Price:

MOP/HKD from 380 to 16,880

*Currency settled based on the ticketing platform

Show Pre-Sale Tickets Date & Channels:

1. Galaxy Ticketing：

October 9 at 9:00 a.m. CST to October 10 at 9:00 a.m. CST - Pre-sale for UFC Fight Club Members

October 10 at 10:00 a.m. CST to October 11 at 10:00 a.m. CST – Pre-sale for Galaxy Macau WeChat Official Account followers and UFC Social Followers 2. Damai：

October 9 at 9:00 a.m. CST to October 10 at 9:00 a.m. CST – Pre-sale for Migu Members

October 10 at 10:00 a.m. CST to October 11 at 10:00 a.m. CST – Pre-sale for UFC China Social Followers

October 11 at 10:30 a.m. CST to 11:00 a.m. CST – Pre-sale for qualified TaoMai VIP Members *For more details, please refer to the event page on www.galaxyticketing.com and Damai.

Show Public Sale Date & Channels:

October 11 at 11:00 a.m. CST, available on Galaxy Ticketing(www.galaxyticketing.com) and Damai



MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - Galaxy Macau™ is proud to host the return of UFC, the world's premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, to Macau, and today announced ticketing details, the main and co-main events, plus additional bouts on the card. UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO will be held at Macau's largest indoor arena, Galaxy Arena and will take place on November 23 in local prime time with the main card starting at 7 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) and the prelims beginning at 4 p.m. CST. The main event is a thrilling match up between two of the best UFC bantamweights with title shot implications on the line, as former UFC bantamweight champion and No.3 ranked contender Petr Yan is set to face former UFC flyweight champion and No.5 ranked bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo. In the co-main event, former UFC women's strawweight title challenger and No.2 ranked Yan Xiaonan reignites her championship quest by taking on surging phenom and No.9 ranked Tabatha Ricci. Since entering Asia in 2010, Macau has been a stronghold for UFC, with the city hosting three UFC events between 2012 and 2014. As well as marking UFC's first event in Macau since 2014, the upcoming event marks UFC's momentous return to Greater China for the first time in four years, making it a major sporting highlight for Macau and Greater China this year. Under the theme of "Tourism + Sports," and in line with the Macao SAR Government's development strategy, UFC® FIGHT NIGHT MACAU: YAN vs. FIGUEIREDO will enhance Macau's reputation as a "City of Sports" and further boost Macau's sporting development. By showcasing Macau's unique geographical location, rich tourism resources, and commitment to hosting world-class international sports, events such as these continuously promote the integrated development of sports and tourism in Macau, attracting sports enthusiasts from all over the world. For more information, please follow the Galaxy Macau WeChat Official Account and visit www.galaxymacau.com, Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #UFC

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 283 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.



For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.



Galaxy Macau