Expert Education & Visa Services (EEVS) was established in 2003. It has more than 15 professional study migration centres in Australia and has more than 20 years of experience in study and migration. We cooperate with more than 100 education institutions in Australia and is one of the official representatives of the Australian National University. In these years, we assisted numerous students to achieve their dreams of studying abroad. As an expert in overseas study and migration, EEVS provides one-stop services including study abroad consultations, school applications, visa applications, accommodation applications, career plannings, skilled immigration applications and many other related services.

The Australian National University is located in Canberra, the capital of Australia. Its excellent teaching quality and faculty have cultivated many elite talents over the years, including 6 Nobel laureates and 2 Australian Prime Ministers. It is ranked 34th in the world. Whether in academic fields or research projects, ANU has obtained outstanding achievements, allowing you to enjoy a world-class academic environment and a diverse course content.

