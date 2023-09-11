The Club Members can earn up to 9,000 Clubpoints through designated credit card application via specified website

(Front to back, left to right) Clive Chow, COO, The Club; Shravan Thakur, Group Head of Commercial, MoneyHero Group; Terri Yang, Vice President, Loyalty and Strategic Business Development, Digital Ventures, HKT; Anthony Cheng, Vice President, Business Development, MoneyHero; Monita Leung, CEO, Digital Ventures, HKT; and Bryant Chau, Head of Marketing, MoneyHero, announce the launch of the partnership between The Club and MoneyHero today.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 September 2023 - HKT (SEHK: 6823) - HKT's digital commerce platform The Club has announced the launch of its strategic partnership with Hong Kong financial comparison platform MoneyHero to provide The Club members with financial knowledge and information to enable their smarter selection of appropriate financial products alongside earning Clubpoints.Through The Club's platform, The Club Members can link to the MoneyHero website to access the latest financial product comparisons as well as information on offers provided by third parties. Through the MoneyHero App, MoneyHero will also provide users with free access to TransUnion (TU) credit reports so that the public can better understand the factors behind their credit scores and the ways to improve them.During the promotion period, The Club Members who successfully apply for designated credit cards through the designated MoneyHero website and fulfill the spending requirements will stand a chance to get up to 9,000 Clubpoints from MoneyHero (equivalent to HK$1,800**), which can be used to redeem fabulous rewards* such as latest electronic products, home appliances, fine food and beverage, air tickets and hotels^, leisure activities and even different healthcare packages.Monita Leung, CEO, Digital Ventures, HKT, said, "The Club is committed to the pursuit of different types of partnerships with a view to providing unique products and services to enrich our members' digital experiences. On top of providing a platform for The Club Members to enjoy shopping, through our collaboration with MoneyHero, we are pleased to offer practical knowledge and drive awareness on financial management for The Club's 3.78 million members. We will continue to explore more possibilities in this partnership to present our members with more unparalleled offerings."Shravan Thakur, Group Head of Commercial MoneyHero Group, said, "We endeavor to provide our users with information on the latest financing products while encouraging the public to better understand and manage their credit status so as to facilitate their selection of the most appropriate financial products, including credit cards, financing, mortgage, and beyond. Through the free, unique credit score checking service available on the MoneyHero App, we hope that The Club members can enhance their financial management skills to add value to their smart spending."The Club and MoneyHero will continue to launch more offers and promotional activities for members to earn more Clubpoints. For details, visit https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/campaigns/moneyhero-exciting-rewards.html.Remarks:**The value of Clubpoints (i.e. Basic Redemption Rate) is calculated based on the Clubpoint conversion ratio used under the "Spend Less with Clubpoint" function on the Club Shopping Platform (i.e. currently 5 Clubpoints to HK$1). 9,000 Clubpoints is equivalent to HK$1,800. The conversion rate can be changed from time to time without prior notice.*The Club Members apply for the designated credit card(s) through the designated website (https://www.moneyhero.com.hk/zh/campaign/hkt-creditcard-page) of MoneyHero Global Limited ("MoneyHero") during 31 Aug 2023 18:00 to 3 Oct 2023 18:00, and select the rewards after applying for the credit card(s). The rewards will be sent and provided by MoneyHero in the form of Clubpoints. If The Club Members intend to redeem the relevant designated rewards, they must go through the designated channel. Terms and conditions apply – please visit https://moneyhero.link/cc-hkt-tnc-listing.To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay.^ Air tickets and hotels are supplied by The Club Travel Services Limited ("Club Travel") and is a licensed travel agent (license number 350873) and a member of HKT Group.Images are for reference only. The quantity of each reward is limited, first come first served, while stocks last. Offers are subject to terms and conditions (please visit: https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/campaigns/moneyhero-exciting-rewards-terms-and-conditions.html ).The above promotions and rewards are not provided by Club HKT Limited ("The Club") and The Club will not make any representation or warranty of any kind (including but not limited to quality, availability and suitability) or be responsible for any matters relating to the above offers and their contents. These promotions do not constitute any invitation or inducement to make a deposit with The Club or any other person. Please contact MoneyHero for details.Hashtag: #TheClub #MoneyHero #HKT

About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses; whereas our comprehensive mobile communication and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavors to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.



For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt



About The Club

The Club, an HKT Digital Ventures arm, is an integrated loyalty and digital commerce online platform. Its services include e-commerce, travel, insurance and charitable contributions. The Club members can earn Clubpoints on their spending at The Club, designated HKT services and merchant partners to redeem rewards and privileges. For more information about The Club, please visit www.theclub.com.hk or call The Club's hotline at +852 183 3000.



About MoneyHero

MoneyHero, a digital personal finance platform in Hong Kong, compares different financial products on the local market and delivers professional financial analyses. It also brings its users a wide array of discounts and rewards to help them master their financial health, improve their financial literacy, and get the best financial products for their needs. The platform has gained immense support from Hongkongers, with 70% of the city's working population visiting its site, which powers over 100,000 applications for financial products every month. The MoneyHero App, launched in 2023, allows users to check their credit score and get financial information at no cost so that they can make better financial decisions.



MoneyHero was founded in 2013. Its parent company MoneyHero Group (previously known as Hyphen Group or CompareAsiaGroup) is a leading fintech company that operates in 5 markets across Greater Southeast Asia, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan.



Issued by HKT Limited.

1O1O, csl., Netvigator, Now E, Tap & Go, Club Travel and The Club are service brands operated by different companies under HKT.

HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.



