Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a 3.185 trillion baht ($92.27 billion) draft budget bill for the 2023 fiscal year starting in October, a government spokesperson said.

The budget, which projects spending 2.74% higher than the current year and a deficit of 695 billion baht, will go to parliament for its first reading from May 31 to June 2, according to the Budget Bureau's calendar.

The bill would require two more readings in August before being sent for senate and royal approval. ($1 = 34.52 baht)

