KnoWaterleak is an innovative platform that harnesses satellite data and AI to predict and prevent water infrastructure risks. The system analyzes space-derived data to identify potential leaks within 100-meter square zones, providing unprecedented insights through a 5-level risk evaluation system. Through continuous AI learning and data collection, the platform demonstrates efficiency in sustainable water management. This technology has earned recognition from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare at the 7th Infrastructure Maintenance Grand Prize. About Tenchijin Inc. Tenchijin Inc. is a space-tech innovator leveraging satellite data and AI to detect hidden water infrastructure risks, predict potential leaks, and drive more sustainable, efficient water management through space-derived insights. Our flagship product, KnoWaterleak, combines satellite technology with advanced AI algorithms to proactively identify and prevent costly infrastructure failures, enabling organizations to manage their water systems more sustainably. Company Overview

