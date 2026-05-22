TDCX named among the world’s Top 50 outsourcing firms by Outsource Accelerator for the fourth consecutive year

Recognition reflects TDCX’s evolution into a global firm helping clients navigate digital and AI transformation with a combination of human expertise, intelligent technology, and operational precision
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2026 - TDCX, a leading global customer experience (CX) solutions firm, has been named to the Outsource Accelerator (OA) 500 2026 Index Top 50, marking its fourth consecutive year on Outsource Accelerator's global ranking of leading business process outsourcing firms. The OA500 evaluated 3,369 BPO companies worldwide across more than 20 performance metrics over a 15-month assessment period, drawing on independent data sources including Crunchbase, Glassdoor, LinkedIn, and ZoomInfo.
The recognition comes in TDCX's 30th anniversary year and seven months after the company unveiled its refreshed brand and Enable the Future positioning. The new identity reflects TDCX's evolution into a global firm helping clients navigate digital and AI transformation with a combination of human expertise, intelligent technology, and operational precision.
Mr. Laurent Junique, founder and CEO of TDCX, said: "Outsourcing is shifting from cost arbitrage to capability arbitrage. The companies that win in this market will be the ones that combine deep human expertise with intelligent technology, and bring them together with judgment. Four consecutive years in the OA500 Top 50 says TDCX is doing that in a way the market recognizes."
Mr. Derek Gallimore, founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator, said: "TDCX's fourth consecutive year in the OA500 Top 50 reflects something rare in this industry: sustained, disciplined execution paired with real strategic evolution. They've moved decisively beyond traditional CX into digital and AI-enabled service for some of the world's most demanding brands. As outsourcing shifts from headcount to outcomes, TDCX is one of the operators best placed to lead that transition."
The OA500 Index assesses BPO firms across criteria including global delivery footprint, online presence, employee sentiment, LinkedIn engagement, third-party analyst data, and operational benchmarks. With more than 20,000 employees across 37 campuses spanning Asia, Europe, and the United States, TDCX serves clients in digital advertising and social media, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, healthtech, media, technology, and travel and hospitality.
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About TDCX
Singapore-headquartered TDCX is a leading global customer experience solutions firm that provides customer experience (CX) solutions, sales and digital marketing services, and content moderation for clients across various industries. These include digital advertising and social media, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, healthtech, media, technology and, travel and hospitality.
With a focus on helping companies enable the future, TDCX's smart, scalable approach, driven by innovation and operational precision, positions it as a key partner for companies targeting tangible outcomes. With more than 20,000 employees across 37 campuses worldwide, TDCX provides its clients with comprehensive coverage in Asia, Europe and the United States.
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