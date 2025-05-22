Chemin is a key pillar in enabling TDCX to tap $1 trillion AI services opportunity

Brings together more than 50 technologists from 18 countries to accelerate AI adoption

Mr Chee Hong Tat, Minister for Transport of Singapore, presenting the Businessman of the Year 2025 award to Mr Laurent Junique, Founder and CEO of TDCX held at Ritz Carlton, Millenia.

Chemin’s clean, typography-led logo symbolizes the brand’s mission to simplify AI adoption through sharp thinking and a clear, systematic and actionable framework.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2025 - Mr. Laurent Junique, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TDCX , a leading global business process outsourcing (BPO) company for technology and blue-chip companies, was today named the Businessman of the Year at theThis is the second time TDCX has been honored at the Awards, with the company clinching the Enterprise Award in 2021/2022 Mr Junique was recognized for his bold vision to create a world-class customer experience company in 1995, at a time when outsourcing in Asia was still uncharted territory. Thirty years on, TDCX is a global leader present in more than 16 geographies with more than 20,000 employees.Mr Junique said, "Winning the Businessman of the Year award is incredibly humbling. I'm truly grateful to everyone who's helped and inspired me along the journey. I want to share this recognition with our amazing team, and my wonderful wife and family who've supported me through it all."This recognition comes at an important juncture for us. Not only is it a moment for everyone at TDCX to celebrate our bravery in aiming for what seemed impossible when we first started, but also our resilience in the face of challenges and relentless pursuit of excellence. As technology rapidly reshapes the customer experience (CX) space, we're evolving too, expanding beyond CX into AI services. This strategic move allows us to increase our total addressable market from $500 billion to over $1 trillion."To that end, TDCX has launched Chemin , an AI enablement company that helps businesses adopt and scale AI with clarity and confidence., which means "path" in French, was established to solve the challenges companies face in AI implementation by charting a smarter, more systematic course for AI integration, simplifying a journey often marked by complexity and confusion.While the Generative AI (GenAI) market is projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032[1], companies are still struggling to operationalize it. Up to seven in 10 companies[2] struggle to integrate GenAI with existing systems and workflows, while 63 per cent lack confidence in their data management practices for AI[3]. It has also been predicted that through 2026, almost two-thirds of AI projects will be abandoned if there is no quality data to support it[4] — highlighting the importance of data preparation and technical integration in successful enterprise AI adoption.At its core, Chemin is built to solve the key barriers to successful AI adoption: fragmented data, lack of integration capabilities, and limited access to AI expertise. The company offers comprehensive support in data sourcing and transformation, model refinement and training, and workflow design to help businesses accelerate their AI implementation journey.Chemin's access to a vast network of industry specialists, such as robotics researchers, genomics experts and PhD professionals, coupled with its proprietary industry-specific data sets enable it to help enterprises accelerate their AI adoption journey.The launch of Chemin builds on TDCX's forays into AI enablement, with its earlier tie-up with SUPA , a GenAI-powered data labeling company. The company has more than 50 specialists trained in large language models (LLMs) and data engineers based in labs across more than 18 countries. The team has completed more than 20 pilots — ranging from medical ultrasound annotation to enhancing data quality for design-to-code training in startup environments.Chemin, backed by TDCX's strong balance sheet and decades of experience, is well-positioned to accelerate AI adoption for clients by providing the infrastructure, expertise, and end-to-end support needed to scale AI effectively.TDCX has appointed Ms. Lianne Dehaye, Senior Vice President, to lead Chemin. Ms. Dehaye's strong grasp of AI technologies and strong track record of driving innovation provides her with a keen understanding of how AI can transform business operations. Her practical, results-driven solutions approach has also seen her help clients successfully navigate their AI transformation journeys.Mr. Junique, said, "Lianne has been integral to helping our clients integrate AI into their CX strategy. What sets her apart is her ability to demystify complex AI concepts and translate them into clear, actionable steps that drive real business impact. Her leadership will be key as Chemin continues to help organizations scale AI with confidence and clarity."Ms. Dehaye, said, "AI is a tremendous opportunity for businesses, but turning potential into performance is where many fall short. Implementation takes discipline, focus, and the right expertise. This is especially tough for traditional businesses and small- and medium-sized enterprises, which lack the expertise and resources to help them."At Chemin, our mission is to guide companies through the complexity of AI adoption. The launch of Chemin is the latest in TDCX's corporate milestones, the most recent being the acquisition of Open Access BPO

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX is a leading global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that provides customer experience (CX) solutions, sales and digital marketing services, and content moderation for clients across various industries. These include digital advertising and social media, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, healthtech, media, technology and, travel and hospitality.



With a focus on helping companies enable the future, TDCX's smart, scalable approach—driven by innovation and operational precision—positions it as a key partner for companies targeting tangible outcomes. With more than 20,000 employees across 39 locations worldwide, TDCX provides its clients with comprehensive coverage in Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.



About Chemin

Chemin is an AI-enablement company that empowers businesses to realize their AI ambitions. Specializing in large language models (LLMs), Chemin helps companies move faster, think bigger, and build smarter with clean data, cutting-edge infrastructure, and expert talent across 18 countries.



Chemin's access to a vast network of industry specialists such as PhD level professionals provides companies with an edge in their AI-adoption journey. With a blend of human insight and machine intelligence, Chemin makes it possible to scale AI safely and meaningfully. For more information, visit www.chemin.com.

