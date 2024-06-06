Taman Safari Indonesia is a world-class recreational theme park and conservation site located in six locations and two resorts across Indonesia. It boasts more than 10,000 animals across 400 species and attracts over 6 million visitors annually. Since 1980, Taman Safari Indonesia has played a crucial role in saving, rehabilitating, and releasing thousands of animals back into the wild. As a result, it has become a prominent global conservation organization for Indonesia's endemic wildlife and endangered species. Taman Safari Indonesia has earned four international certifications and 20 national awards for its conservation and recreational efforts. The journey of Taman Safari Indonesia began with the opening of its first wildlife conservation area, The Great Taman Safari Bogor, in Cisarua, Bogor, in April 1986. Over the years, Taman Safari Indonesia expanded its footprint by establishing The Grand Taman Safari Indonesia Prigen in Pasuruan, East Java, in December 1997. The success of these two conservation areas inspired Taman Safari Indonesia to create additional sites, including The Amazing Taman Safari Bali, The Funtastic Beach Safari in Batang, Central Java, Jakarta Aquarium & Safari, Solo Safari, and the latest addition, Varuna Bali. Taman Safari Indonesia also oversees several tourism-related businesses, such as Royal Safari Garden, Safari Resort, Baobab Safari Resort, Mara River Safari Lodge, and Safari Wonders. Taman Safari Indonesia's vision is to be an educational and research-based wildlife conservation and tourism destination. For more information, please visit the official website www.tamansafari.com .

