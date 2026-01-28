Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited was incorporated in Hong Kong in November 2007. It is currently licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) for Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities. The Company also holds qualifications for QFII (Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor), RQFII (RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor), and Bond Connect. Taikang Asset (HK) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Taikang Asset Management Company Limited. As of 30 June 2025, the total assets under management (AUM) of Taikang Asset Management Company Limited exceeded USD647 billion, of which total assets managed for third parties exceeded USD374 billion. In 2024, Taikang Asset Management ranked 58th globally and 3rd in China in the "Top 500 Asset Managers" published by the authoritative international media outlet IPE.

