Offering Authentic Japanese Food and Culture Experience
MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2024 - Studio City officially announces the grand opening of Macau's largest DON DON DONKI store. Spanning over 30,000 square feet, the Japanese specialty store will open the door to the public on February 2. The expansion aligns with Studio City's strategic vision to offer an extensive array of tourism products, further enhancing guests' leisure holiday experiences. With the introduction of the DON DON DONKI Studio City Store, guests can indulge in an unparalleled journey into Japanese cuisine and culture locally.
The flagship store boasts an array of offerings, including freshly ground Japanese rice, made to order rice balls and bento boxes. To cater guests seeking the freshest and high-quality Japanese rice, the store brings the first "Yasuda Seimai" outlet to Macau. Starting from second phrase, unprocessed rice from Japan can be freshly ground in the store. In addition, the store will feature Macau's first "SEN SEN SUSHI", offering a unique Japanese gastronomic experience for leisure diners and alike.
The grand opening of the largest DON DON DONKI store at Studio City cements its position as a premier entertainment and lifestyle destination, inviting guests to savor the essence of Japan without leaving the heart of Macau.
First in Macau
SEN SEN SUSHI
Macau's first SEN SEN SUSHI offers 82 seats and 5 private rooms and aims to serve typical Edomae sushi by the freshest and most authentic ingredients from Japan. The store will also serve some first launch makimono exclusively at the Studio City Store.
Yasuda Seimai
Macau's first Yasuda Seimai offers in-store ground Japanese rice, made to order rice balls and bento boxes using freshly cooked high-quality Japanese rice.
Store Information
Location : Shop A1, 1st Floor, Studio City
Business Hours : DON DON DONKI - 10:00-23:00 (Sun – Thu) | 10:00-24:00 (Fri – Sat)
SEN SEN SUSHI - 10:00-22:00 (Sun – Sat)
Telephone : DON DON DONKI +853 2882 7291| SEN SEN SUSHI +853 2882 5736
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.