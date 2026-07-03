Steward Leadership Institute (SLI) is dedicated to research, education, and advisory on enabling profitable growth by addressing environmental and social challenges. We are part of the Temasek Trust ecosystem with a shared purpose of building a better future for every generation. Temasek Trust is the philanthropic arm of Singapore-based global investor Temasek Holdings.

"We are living in the age of the naked economy, where radical transparency has collapsed information asymmetry, and trust has become the ultimate source of competitive advantage. In this environment, only leaders who create genuine value for all stakeholders, not just shareholders, will earn the trust needed to sustain profitable growth. That is what steward leadership is about, and it is what the Steward Leadership Institute exists to build."

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