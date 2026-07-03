The rebrand reflects the organisation's evolution from a convening platform to a fully-fledged institute equipping leaders to create lasting value for organisations, society, and the environment.SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - Stewardship Asia Centre today announced it has officially changed its name to the Steward Leadership Institute (SLI). The new name and refreshed visual identity reflect the organisation's growth from a platform for convening conversations on stewardship to an institute that actively equips leaders to make decisions with purpose and create enduring value.
SLI is a unit within the Temasek Trust ecosystem. The rebrand reflects the maturation of a shared mission to build a better future for every generation. Alongside the new name, SLI is introducing a refreshed visual identity featuring a diamond positioned atop the "I" in the wordmark, symbolising individual ascent and the Institute's commitment to elevating leaders and the organisations they serve.
All existing programmes, frameworks, engagements, and client agreements remain unchanged. SLI's team and leadership are unchanged, and all contacts and communications will continue without interruption.
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About Steward Leadership Institute
Steward Leadership Institute (SLI) is dedicated to research, education, and advisory on enabling profitable growth by addressing environmental and social challenges. We are part of the Temasek Trust ecosystem with a shared purpose of building a better future for every generation. Temasek Trust is the philanthropic arm of Singapore-based global investor Temasek Holdings.
Steward Leadership Institute