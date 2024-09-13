SpeakIn is Asia's largest digital learning platform for 1:1 coaching and group speaker sessions for business professionals. Helping learners solve their professional problems of leadership, communication, motivation, and more, both our 1:1 coaching and Speaker sessions are delivered by a highly curated network of 18000+ global CxOs, SMEs, Thought Leaders, Academicians, and Certified Coaches across 500+ topics. Headquartered in Singapore, SpeakIn has served over 400 enterprise clients like DBS, Accenture, BMW, TCS, VISA, and more, and over 1.5 million professionals in 8 countries have learnt on the SpeakIn platform through 1:1 coaching, group speaker sessions, and self-paced videos, blogs, and podcasts. For more information, visit www.speakin.co .

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.