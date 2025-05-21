Tenchijin Inc. is a pioneering space technology company that develops innovative solutions for infrastructure management. Its flagship product, KnoWaterleak, utilizes satellite technology and advanced algorithms to detect and prevent water leaks, contributing to sustainable water resource management globally. About Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak: KnoWaterleak is a cloud-based mapping solution that leverages satellite technology and AI to revolutionize water infrastructure management. The platform identifies potential water leaks within 100-meter square zones by analyzing satellite and open data sources, integrating seamlessly with existing water supply infrastructure through a 5-level risk evaluation system. The system's AI continuously improves its accuracy through ongoing data collection, with field tests showing up to 65% cost reduction in inspections and 85% time savings. This innovation in water management has earned prestigious recognition, including the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Prize at the 7th Infrastructure Maintenance Grand Prize. Special site for Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak https://knowaterleak.space/ For inquiries regarding the expansion of Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak in Asia, please contact: Asia Business Development Representative: Asaba asia-t@tenchijin.co.jp

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.