The opening ceremony, held on September 24, was attended by local officials, community members, board members of TouchPoint Inc., executive leaders from Southco Inc., and approximately 150 attendees, including local employees.
"We are excited to celebrate the opening of our new facility in Foshan, a region renowned for its manufacturing excellence and it is a hub of possibilities, said Jay Lu, Managing Director of Southco Asia. "It will allow us to enhance our operations, meet growing demands, and deliver greater value to our customers."
Founded in 2024, Southco Manufacturing and Technology (Foshan) Co., Ltd., spans an impressive 13,000 square meters and is home to over 400 skilled professionals. Foshan's strategic location provides unparalleled advantages in logistics and supply chain management, enabling Southco to achieve faster turnaround times and deliver enhanced customer service.
Attendees were given an exclusive tour of its cutting-edge manufacturing floor, showcasing advanced processing capabilities such as CNC milling and turning, wire forming, pre-treatment, powder coating and assembly.
Southco's new operations in Foshan not only enhance production capabilities but also contribute to technological innovation and economic growth in the Asian market. The grand opening event fostered valuable networking opportunities for local businesses and industry professionals, further solidifying Southco's commitment to building strong partnerships within the community and upholding the highest standards of quality.
About Southco
Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 75 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.
