The theme of Sorra.net's 2024 Annual Awards was "If you could only choose one, which would you pick...", covering 10 different skin concerns: hydration, pores, brightening, anti-aging, acne care, soothing, cleansing, dark spot reduction, deep cleansing/exfoliation, and eczema care. In each category, members could vote for the product they believed most effectively addressed the specific skin issue.
To ensure the authenticity and fairness of the results, all participating voters had to be verified users. The final rankings were based on the total number of positive reviews and votes received throughout 2024, reflecting the genuine opinions of a broad consumer base.
The voting event concluded successfully, with Sorra.net receiving a total of 33,807 product reviews and 22,320 verified votes. The top products in each skin concern category are as follows:
- Hydration: Torriden Dive In Low Molecule Hyaluronic Acid Serum
- Pores: SK-II Facial Treatment Essence
- Brightening: Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution
- Anti-Aging: Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex
- Acne Care: Olive Young Invisible Acne Stickers
- Soothing: La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5+
- Cleansing: Curél Foaming Wash
- Dark Spot Reduction: Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution
- Deep Cleansing/Exfoliation: Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask
- Eczema Care: Cetaphil Moisturising Cream
Jessie Chan, founder of Sorra.net, stated, "Through this event, we hope consumers can better understand which products are truly favored by the community. We also encourage more people to share their experiences, bringing more genuine and valuable information to the beauty community."
Interested readers can visit Sorra's 2024 Annual Awards page to view the complete voting results and learn more about various beauty products.
About Sorra
Sorra was founded in 2021 with a mission to make beauty information transparent and accurate. We are creating a beauty product comparison platform that is accessible to all. We offer a brand-neutral, free and data-supported AI comparison and product-matching experience.
