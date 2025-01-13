Skipton International offers a range of offshore savings accounts and is one of the Channel Islands' leading mortgage lenders for residential Channel Island mortgages and UK buy-to-let mortgages for expats and non-UK resident nationals. It is a three-times winner of the Moneyfacts 'Offshore Bank Account Provider of the Year' award 2021, 2022 and 2023, and the Mortgage Introducer 'Top Mortgage Employer' Award 2022, 2023 and 2024. Skipton International is part of the Skipton Group , includes Skipton Building Society, and the UK's largest estate agency, Connells . Skipton International is licensed under the Banking Supervision (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law. Skipton is a participant in the Guernsey Banking Deposit Compensation Scheme. The Scheme offers protection for 'qualifying deposits' up to £50,000, subject to certain limitations. The maximum total amount of compensation is capped at £100,000,000 in any five-year period. Full details are available on the Scheme's website www.dcs.gg or on request. To help maintain service and quality, telephone calls may be recorded and monitored. Skipton International has a customer service rating of 4.7 / 5 according to Feefo, an independent online assessor of customer service, and is a five-times Platinum award winner as a trusted provider. www.skiptoninternational.com

