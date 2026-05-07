Established in 1971, Sino Group comprises three listed companies – Sino Land Company Limited (HKSE: 0083), Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HKSE: 0247), Sino Hotels (Holdings) Limited (HKSE: 1221) – and private companies held by the Ng Family. As one of Hong Kong's leading property developers with core businesses in property development and investment, Sino Group has grown with the communities it serves. The Group's business interests comprise a diversified portfolio of residential, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and Australia, and has developed over 250 projects spanning more than 130 million square feet. Core business assets are further complemented by property management services, hotel investment and management, including The Fullerton Hotels & Resorts and other affiliate brands. With over 11,000 committed staff members, the Group strives to fulfil its vision of Creating Better Lifescapes with a focus on three interconnected pillars – Green Living, Community Spirit and Innovative Design – shaping the cities we call home where people live, work and play. Sustainability is central to what we do as we seek to create value for stakeholders and make the business a driver of sustainability for a better future. www.sino.com

Sino Land has been recognised as a ‘Top 1% S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment Score (China)’ company in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 (China Edition), and is the only company in the Real Estate Management & Development industry to receive this distinction.

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