An integral part of Singapore's "City in Nature" vision, Gardens by the Bay is a national garden and premier horticultural attraction that showcases the best of garden and floral artistry for all to enjoy. Spanning 101 hectares in the heart of Singapore's downtown Marina Bay, it comprises three waterfront gardens – Bay South, Bay East, and Bay Central. Bay South, the largest at 54 hectares, officially opened on 29 June 2012. Guided by the vision to be a world of gardens for all to own, enjoy and cherish, the Gardens' extensive plant collection, ever-changing floral displays, and myriad of engaging programmes have captured the imagination of many, while its Gift of Gardens community initiative, with Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of the Republic of Singapore as Patron, reaches out to people from all walks of life. Since opening, Gardens by the Bay has welcomed more than 115 million visitors and garnered numerous international accolades including the third Top Attraction in the World in Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026, Outstanding Achievement in Sustainability at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2024, Best Theme Attraction at TTG Travel Awards 2022 and 2023, and Best Attraction Experience at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2019. The Gardens continues to refresh and refine its offerings, to be a place that everyone can enjoy – a garden where wonder blooms. For more information, visit www.gardensbythebay.com.sg .

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