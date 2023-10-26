Hosted by XCEL NEXT and co-organized by top organizations from 11 economies, X-PITCH is a landmark startup event in Asia, and probably the most challenging pitch contest in the world. Known as the X Games for Startups, founders go through a series of pitch challenges to win investments, awards and exposure. Over the past four editions, the contest has been held in skyscraper elevators, self-driving cars, and MRT. This year, the event will take place on the Singapore River, where startups will be pitching on the iconic bumboats. Official website: www.xpitch.io

AIOX Apex Angel Fund is led and advised by international multi-disciplinary professionals, aiming to be the world's most influential angel innovation fund. The team has decades of experience in managing corporation and public listing of corporates in various industries, including real estate, finance, manufacturing, blockchain, energy, biotechnology, marketing technology, sharing economy businesses, etc. AIOX is well-equipped in coaching and assisting new ventures in achieving accelerated growth for their businesses. Official website: www.aiox.group

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.