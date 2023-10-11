Prof. Lee Lai Heng, Senior Consultant, Department of Haematology, Singapore General Hospital

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 October 2023 - Deep vein thrombosis is characterized by the formation of abnormally increased blood clots than physiologically required within predisposed veins owing to abnormal coagulability or endothelial conditions. Blood clots can become detached and enter the circulation and be dislodged within the arteries in the lungs that are life-threatening. Of note is one startling figure reported by International Society for Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH): one-fourth of the global population died from conditions caused by thrombosis each year.Preventive measures against deep vein thrombosis (DVT) begin at home with behavioral changes, continue at work with more body movement, and hospitalized patients should be assessed for risk factors for developing deep vein thrombosis, physicians have recommended. To help apply recommendations to achieve large-scale risk reduction for DVT, the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) has been running a global campaign known as World Thrombosis Day (WTD), held annually on 13 October. For this year's occasion, ISTH launched the "60 For 60 Fitness Challenge" to promote exercising "every 60 minutes with 60 seconds of muscle movement"., said that people were becoming increasingly prone to a sedentary lifestyle as ever-advancing technology kept furnishing them with daily-life conveniences as well as indulgence in social media activities and computer games. Inadequate body movement could result in blood clots forming in blood vessels to the extent of clogging, culminating in thrombosis, along with the possibility of severe complications. There has been reports of people, who are otherwise healthy, developing deep vein thrombosis after prolonged sitting working or gaming at the computer as well as after marathon mahjong games.Major risk factors predisposing to development of DVT include:"Preventive measures are the best approach for thrombosis risk reduction, and the easiest for most people. Simply avoid risk behaviors. Keep a healthy life style and body weight. Don't smoke. Don't sit still for too long. Move you body about. Set aside regular time for exercises. Ask a doctor to assess your risk periodically if you need to keep a watchful eye on known risk exposure. Awareness of risk factors is critical for effective preparation, should it be necessary," said Dr. Lee Lai Heng.Because thrombosis would continue to be a silent killer, ISTH found it imperative to establish WTD, now observed globally on 13 October, to raise awareness of the disease. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the theme of this year's campaign, Move Against Thrombosis, encourages people to get up and move to increase blood circulation, which can help lower the risk of blood clots. ISTH also came up with the "60 For 60 Fitness Challenge", hoping to see everyone spend just 60 seconds moving somehow for every 60 minutes of being largely sedentary: walk around the place at hand, dance to favorite tunes, perform hip circles, to name a few examples, all of which constitute preventive measures against thrombosis.Hashtag: #WorldThrombosisDay

