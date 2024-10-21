With over 50 years of experience, Sin Chew Woodpaq has evolved from its roots as a wooden case manufacturer into an integrated project logistics solutions provider, transforming from carpenter to engineer. At Sin Chew, we don’t just build wooden cases – we engineer secure, customized logistics solutions designed to meet the specific needs of your projects. Driven by a mindset of continuous transformation, we have embraced automation and digitalization to streamline our processes, enhance efficiency, and deliver even greater value to our customers. Our team of dedicated professionals, including engineers and safety specialists, brings technical expertise and industry experience to every project, ensuring the highest standards of safety and operational excellence. Today, Sin Chew Woodpaq offers specialized solutions in heavy and sensitive machinery moving & packing , design & engineering, customised wooden crating and jacking and skidding across a wide range of industries such as Semiconductor, Aerospace, Construction and Infrastructure, Oil & Gas and more. Learn more about their services here .

