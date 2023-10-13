Celebrating 111 years of Japanese innovations since 1912. SHARP has remained committed to producing products that are innovative and forward-looking with exclusive technologies. Since then they have achieved 21 years of AQUOS TV, 100 million units of Plasmacluster products and 2 million units of Healsio Superheated Steam Oven sold worldwide. Sharp will continue to deliver innovative products with added energy saving features using technologies such as J-tech Inverter and No-Holes Tub washer for water saving. Also continue providing a range of appliances for households such as Ultra HD Android TVs, Multi-door Refrigerators, washing machines, Plasmacluster air purifiers, microwave oven, steam oven, audio and personal care products. They also launched the new Cocoro Life Singapore e-store to showcase exclusive Japan products to the Singapore market. https://cocorolife.sg

