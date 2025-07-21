Chengdu Kanghua Biological Products Co., Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in research, manufacture and commercialization of biological products. Established in 2004, the company operates an in-house testing center and GMP-certified bacterial and viral vaccine production facilities. Its marketed portfolio includes the ACYW135 meningococcal polysaccharide vaccine and a freeze-dried human diploid cell rabies vaccine. Kanghua holds GMP certification from China's National Medical Products Administration, has participated in numerous scientific research projects and has been granted patents for over 100 technologies.

A core component of Shanghai's state-owned capital fund network, Shanghai Healthcare M&A Fund is managed by SIIC Capital, a subsidiary of SIIC Group. The M&A Fund targets Shanghai's biopharmaceutical sector, aligning government policy objectives with industrial needs by fostering collaboration with leading industry companies, strengthening sector clusters, and enabling asset restructuring. Through capital infusion, improving governance, optimizing management, and executing M&A, the M&A Fund backs "anchor" companies to build complementary and reinforcing links in the value chain, driving the ongoing transformation of specialized subsectors.

