QINGDAO, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 July 2025 – The 2024 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) National Publishing Industry Conference, successfully hosted by Qingdao Publishing Group, has injected new momentum into the "SCO National Bookshelf" project.
After successfully establishing six landmark cultural spaces in Qingdao last year, the project has achieved significant overseas expansion this year, with four new bookshelf locations at prestigious institutions: Saint Petersburg State University of Economics in Russia, Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Kazakhstan, Tribhuvan University in Nepal, and Royal University of Agriculture in Cambodia. This overseas expansion has significantly enhanced the international influence of the "SCO National Bookshelf" as a cultural exchange platform for SCO member countries.
Meanwhile, with the active coordination and resource integration of Qingdao Publishing Group, the newly added overseas sites have formed an effective cultural linkage mechanism with the local bookshelves in Qingdao. Several bookstores jointly hosted SCO member countries-themed book fairs and "Reading Festival" events. The activities were diverse, covering book displays, photography and painting exhibitions, as well as VR experiences, vividly showcasing the cultural heritage, customs, history, technological achievements, and economic successes of SCO member countries. These events provided citizens with rich channels to learn about SCO countries.
Qingdao Publishing Group
