Held under the theme "Run · Build · Protect: Driving the Future with the Power of AI," the forum showcased how enterprises across Asia Pacific are rethinking traditional infrastructure strategies and adopting integrated cloud platforms designed to simplify operations, strengthen security, and support long-term AI-driven growth.
A major focus throughout the event was the growing market demand for VMware alternatives following industry-wide changes to licensing and infrastructure costs. Sessions explored how organizations are seeking more flexible, cost-efficient virtualization platforms that can support both traditional enterprise workloads and future AI-driven operations. Discussions also highlighted SCMT (Sangfor Cloud Management Tool), designed to support seamless VMware migration to Sangfor Cloud.
During the forum, Sangfor showcased its integrated cloud infrastructure platform, combining compute, storage, networking, organization , and built-in cybersecurity into a unified architecture designed to reduce operational complexity and simplify migration from legacy virtualization environments.
The event also highlighted Sangfor's AI-ready infrastructure capabilities, including support for virtual machines, containers, AI workloads, and integrated storage management through a single platform.
Keith Lee, Cloud Business Director, Sangfor Technologies, said: "Across the region, organizations are reassessing legacy virtualization strategies and looking for platforms that can provide greater flexibility, operational simplicity, and long-term scalability. Businesses today need infrastructure that combines cloud, security, AI readiness, operational efficiency and friendly licensing policies within a single platform. This is driving growing interest in next-generation VMware alternatives that can support both current enterprise requirements and future AI-driven growth."
Lee added that Sangfor continues to expand investment across Southeast Asia, with Thailand identified as one of the company's fastest-growing markets in the region.
The forum also featured discussions around infrastructure resilience, cloud-native applications, Zero Trust security strategies, and AI-powered operations, alongside customer case studies and live demonstrations showcasing enterprise transformation initiatives across both public and private sectors.
Sarayut Siragulthiraphong, Presales Consultant, Sangfor Thailand, added: "Successful AI adoption requires more than just AI applications themselves. Organizations also need infrastructure that is secure, scalable, and capable of supporting evolving workloads."
Sangfor was joined by partners including Cohesity, Veeam, Sundray, IT Green, VR Comm, VST ECS, and TechHub, highlighting a collaborative ecosystem supporting enterprise transformation across Asia Pacific.
Sangfor will continue the Executive Forum series across key markets in the region, with upcoming events planned:
- 5/6/2026 Turkey (Istanbul)
- 5/7/2026 Thailand
- 5/10/2026 Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
- 5/14/2026 Turkey (Ankara)
- 5/12-15/2026 Middle East & Africa (Shenzhen)
- 5/17/2026 Saudi Arabia (Riyadh)
- 5/21/2026 Malaysia
- 6/3/2026 Philippines
- 6/5/2026 Vietnam
- 6/9/2026 Europe (Italy)
- 6/11/2026 Indonesia
- 6/24/2026 Hong Kong
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ABOUT SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES
Sangfor Technologies is a global provider of cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions, headquartered in Shenzhen (China). Founded in 2000, the company serves over 100,000 customers worldwide across 22+ countries and regions. Sangfor delivers AI-enabled cloud infrastructure that integrates compute, storage, network and built-in security into a unified platform, helping organizations simplify digital and AI transformation.
With a strong focus on innovation and customer success, Sangfor is also recognized as a proven VMware alternative, offering enterprise-grade solutions for infrastructure modernization, migration, and operational efficiency.
For more information, visit https://www.sangfor.com
Sangfor Technologies