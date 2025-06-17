Salmon Group Ltd. operates a BSP-regulated bank (the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa Laguna), and SEC-licensed lending companies in the Philippines. The company is on a mission to build the best credit-led technology-centric bank in Southeast Asia with the Philippines representing its first market of operation. Founded in July 2022 by banking and technology veterans Pavel Fedorov, George Chesakov and Raffy Montemayor, Salmon uses AI-enabled technology and a proprietary credit engine to offer consumer credit (Salmon Credit, Salmon Installment, and Salmon Cash Loans), providing differentiated simplicity, quality of service and convenience to its customers. Salmon's mobile application is rated 4.8/4.7 in App Store/Google Play – one of the highest ratings for a financial services app in the Philippines; 92% of Salmon customers recommend its services to their friends and family. In 2024, Salmon's BSP-regulated bank on the back of the strength of its consumer loan portfolio launched a Salmon time savings deposit, which at 8.88% offers one of the most appealing deposit rates across the Philippines. For more information visit: https://salmon.ph

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.