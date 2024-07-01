





MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2024 - Salmon Group Ltd ("Salmon"), the leading financial technology company dedicated to improving access to credit, savings, and investments for over 500 million underserved customers in Southeast Asia, is excited to announce the launch of auto-debit feature for its credit products in the Philippines.







The auto-debit feature allows customers to directly link their Gcash, Maya, Unionbank or BPI accounts to the Salmon app. This innovative functionality will notify customers prior to their due date about the upcoming payments due and will automatically process payments on the due date. From customers' perspective, it will simplify the payment process as it will no longer require logging in and switching applications with the payments made automatically on the due date. Customers will receive push or SMS notifications confirming their successful payments.

With the expanding range of partner banks, Salmon will work on establishing the new feature as the new standard for easy and convenient payments for its customers.





"Salmon is committed to changing the direction of finance – making it easy, simple and convenient. As a part of this, we are thrilled to introduce the auto-debit feature to our valued customers. In today's fast-paced world, convenience is not just important, it's a necessity. Auto-debit enhances our customers' experience by simplifying the repayment process and ensuring timely payments without the hassle of manual interventions," stated Raffy Montemayor, Co-Founder of Salmon and Chairman of the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), Inc.







For further information about Salmon and its initiatives, please visit Salmon's website at https://salmon.ph/

About the Salmon Group Ltd

Salmon Group Ltd owns and operates its subsidiaries in the Philippines, including Sunprime Finance Inc. and the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), Inc., which was established in 1963. The Group is dedicated to expanding financial inclusion by providing customers with cutting-edge, customer-centric, AI and data-driven banking and financial services. It is on a mission to empower clients underserved by legacy banks across Southeast Asia and is supported by world-class shareholders including International Finance Corporation, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi (ADQ) and other blue-chip international and Filipino investors.



