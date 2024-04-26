ELECTRONIC COMMERCE PAYMENTS, INC. (ECPay) is the leading electronic customer purchase and payment systems provider in the Philippines, enabling merchants in both the offline and online channels with the one-stop-shop proposition and offering customers convenient payment platforms. For over 23 years, ECPay has enabled retail outlets and collection partners to offer accurate, secure, and timely payment services while providing merchants and billers with real-time electronic reconciliation, web-based reporting, and system management. ECPay currently has over 600 biller and portfolio partners, 490,000 over-the-counter, and 3000+ digital touchpoint channels nationwide.

Salmon Group is made up of Salmon Group Ltd and its subsidiaries in the Philippines including Sunprime Finance Inc. and the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), Inc., which was established in 1963. The Group is dedicated to expanding financial inclusion by providing customers with cutting-edge, customer-centric, AI and data-driven banking and financial services. It is on a mission to empower underserved communities across Southeast Asia and is supported by world-class shareholders including the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi (ADQ) and other blue-chip international and Filipino investors.

