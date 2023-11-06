Founded in 2014 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, SABUY Technology Public Company has expanded from its payment business into various industries and become a company with a unique ecosystem serving over 50 million users in Thailand and more than 70 million transactions per month. Its businesses are categorized into i) B2C, so called Connext, ii) B2B or Enterprise Solutions, iii)

GEM Global Emerging Markets ('GEM') is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 580 transactions in 75 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments. For more information: https://www.gemny.com

