Designed to support employees and their families at every stage of life, the Riau Complex fosters a strong sense of community while providing convenient access to essential services close to the workplace. This integrated approach not only enhances wellbeing and work-life balance, but also strengthens workforce engagement, talent retention and long-term operational resilience. As industrial operations increasingly compete for skilled talent, purpose-built living environments such as the Riau Complex serve as a model for how companies can create thriving communities that support both employee success while driving sustainable business growth.
Located in Pangkalan Kerinci, the Riau Complex demonstrates how integrated residential infrastructure can enable industrial growth while enhancing employee wellbeing and community development. What began in 1993 as a quiet riverside village of just 200 homes has grown into a thriving township of more than 100,000 people today, and is now home to APR's world-class viscose rayon operations. Over the years, the area has evolved into a key industrial and residential hub in Riau Province, supporting thousands of employees, contractors and local businesses connected to the broader manufacturing ecosystem.
Located approximately two hours from Pekanbaru, the Riau Complex integrates modern housing with education, healthcare and lifestyle infrastructure to support employees and their families near APR's manufacturing operations. The self-sustaining community enables a smooth transition to life in Pangkalan Kerinci while fostering belonging, stability and a strong multicultural environment. Regular initiatives such as Cultural Week bring together employees of diverse nationalities to share traditions, food and performances, strengthening social cohesion and cross-cultural understanding.
The complex also hosts accredited schools managed by the Kerinci Citra Kasih Foundation (YKCK), including Mutiara Harapan School (SMH) and an International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma school in Riau Province. Dedicated medical clinics, sports facilities and the RGE Community Centre (RGECC) further support employee wellbeing, professional productivity and community engagement.
Green spaces, recreational facilities and community activities further promote balanced living for residents of all ages. Together, these elements support not only operational efficiency but also the broader social and developmental wellbeing of the community, while the proximity to manufacturing sites helps reduce commuting time and improve work-life balance.
For many APR employees, these facilities play an important role in both their professional and personal life. By integrating residential, educational and recreational infrastructure into a single ecosystem, the Riau Complex supports workforce stability, employee wellbeing and APR's long-term operational growth. The development also reflects how industrial companies are increasingly investing beyond manufacturing operations to create sustainable communities that can attract talent, strengthen employee engagement and support long-term regional development.
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About APR
Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), based in Indonesia, is Asia's first fully integrated viscose rayon producer, from plantation to fibre. APR, which has a capacity of 325,000 tons per year, is located in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau Province, Indonesia. APR is committed to becoming a leading viscose staple fibre producer with the principles of sustainability, transparency and operational excellence, and serving the interests of the community, country and climate, while providing value to customers. APR is part of the RGE group of companies.
Asia Pacific Rayon