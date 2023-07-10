The Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association (WTIA) organises the Asia Smart App Awards (ASA) 2022/2023, the 9th edition following the success of past editions, with funding support from Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. By uniting 16 co-organisers from Bangladesh, Cambodia, Israel, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, the Mainland, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, in addition to Hong Kong, the ASA carries this auspicious occasion to further encourage the development of the expanding smart application industry. For more details about the ASA, please visit www.bestasiaapp.hk .

The Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association (WTIA), established in 2001, is a not-for-profit, politically-neutral trade association dedicated to the wireless and mobile industry. The WTIA acts as a platform, an aggregator, and a community for industry professionals to learn and drive emerging wireless and mobile technologies, governance, and standards. It facilitates networking among likeminded professionals, boost interoperability between networks and devices, and strives to help all organizations apply these technologies to existing or new businesses. The WTIA also represents and is supported by digital industries pertaining to mobile such as digital entertainment, digital marketing and media, and start-up sectors.

