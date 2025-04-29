Renaissance College Hong Kong Students Design Iconic Hong Kong Tram in Collaboration with Tramplus

Renaissance College Hong Kong (RCHK) , a student-centred independent school founded by the English Schools Foundation (ESF) in 2006, serves the local and expatriate communities. Offering all four International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes (PYP, MYP, DP, CP), RCHK provides a through-train education for students aged 5-18. With over 2,000 students representing 40+ nationalities, RCHK celebrates its diverse community, where English is the language of instruction. Students benefit from rich Education Outside of the Classroom (EOTC) and Creative, Action, Service (CAS) programmes, fostering real-world learning and community engagement. RCHK's Red Door Centre, a state-of-the-art technology hub, provides 1:1 devices (iPads Years 1-3, MacBooks Years 4-13), robotics equipment, and modern fabrication facilities, integrating technology across the curriculum. Wellbeing is paramount at RCHK, with strategies in place to ensure every child feels known and supported. The College also offers scholarships for driven and ambitious secondary students and financial aid (Youth Empowerment Scheme) to promote inclusivity.

